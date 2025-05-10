New GTA 6 Trailer May Have Revealed Jason Is a Cop – Here’s How

There seems to be a lot of evidence that may suggest that GTA 6 protagonist Jason is working with the police in some capacity. For years, fans have speculated about the inclusion of a character known as Jason in GTA 6. His existence was leaked back in September 2022 when a ton of in-game footage leaked after Rockstar Games was hacked. Not much was known about him beyond his name, general appearance, and the fact that he was in a relationship with the franchise’s first modern female protagonist, Lucia. However, when it came time to reveal the first GTA 6 trailer in 2023, Jason was only briefly featured and his name wasn’t even uttered, unlike Lucia.

Now, after GTA 6‘s latest trailer, we know quite a bit more about Jason. We know he works for a shady “businessman” named Brian who runs drugs and possibly loans money to people, utilizing Jason as a guy who can strong-arm clients into paying up. As payment, Jason gets to stay on one of Brian’s properties. He and Lucia have an unsavory past that they are going to get roped back into following Lucia’s release from prison. But perhaps there’s more to Jason than meets the eye, perhaps he’s not just a criminal. Maybe he’s an undercover cop or criminal informant.

The Evidence

gta 6

It seems like there is a rat in GTA 6, based on the trailers and limited information about the game. We can’t say for certain who it is, assuming that this theory is true, but there are a lot of clues that suggest it could be Jason. Let’s break it down.

The most recent GTA 6 trailer opens with Jason going about his day before picking up Lucia from prison. When he arrives, the corrections officer thinks he recognizes Jason. This could be from Jason doing his own jail time at some point or even visiting Lucia, but Jason’s response feels cagey. Is it possible this is someone Jason knows from his time in law enforcement?

Later in the trailer, we see some kind of gangster accusing Jason of being a fed before cutting to footage of some sort of police raid led by an older cop. We then see this unnamed cop in some sort of hideout talking to a mysterious man (who sort of looks like Jason from behind with his hair grown out), noting that cops have to protect each other. This stands out a lot because typically, Rockstar’s stories do not break away from the perspective of the characters you play as. They are always present or near the scene happening on-screen; it’s not like a movie or TV show where the story will cut away to other characters in a different location. As such, it seems like someone we play as would be in this scene, hearing this conversation.

The footage of the police raid in the trailer may also connect back to something in the very first GTA 6 trailer. In that trailer, we saw bodycam footage of police officers kicking down a door that looks like it is the same apartment complex they are stacking up in as part of Trailer #2. As they kick in the door, we also see a cop with a buzz cut wearing a backward hat and a bulletproof vest over a white t-shirt. Jason is seen sporting this exact outfit in a recent screenshot, and the cop matches his build.

gta 6 trailer 1 vs new gta 6 screenshot

Rockstar Games has also confirmed that Jason was in the army via a character bio, and his tattoos seem to back that up, as they look like military tattoos. It’s not uncommon for people to go into law enforcement after the military. It’s not a guarantee, but it certainly creates a plausible background and career trajectory for Jason.

The Motive

gta 6

So, why would Jason be working for law enforcement, potentially endangering his girlfriend? For years, there has been a rumor that Lucia has a child whom she abandons at the start of the game before being sent to prison. Her character bio on Rockstar’s website even notes that she went to prison for “fighting for her family,” possibly suggesting that she was committing crimes to be able to provide for her child. Given that Jason and Lucia clearly had a relationship before she went away, it stands to reason that Jason is the father of this child. Maybe Jason wasn’t always a cop, maybe he’s nothing more than an informant. It’s possible that Rockstar is taking inspiration from one of their best games, Red Dead Redemption, which features ex-outlaw John Marston working for the government.

Marston goes around killing his former gang members, tying up all kinds of loose ends as the government has separated him from his wife and son. Once he does their dirty work, he is able to be reunited with his family. Maybe GTA 6 does something similar and has Jason tearing apart the criminal underworld in Leonida on behalf of the government so he can be reunited with his kid. Maybe Lucia is in on the whole thing too, since it’s for a good cause. Rockstar’s website also reveals that Lucia got out of prison by “sheer luck”, suggesting a miraculous moment gave her her life back. Could that be the result of a deal that Jason strikes with the feds? Who’s to say!

We’ll find out the truth next year when GTA 6 launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 26th, 2026.