GTA San Andreas Fan Remake Goes Viral

Some of the best games of all time are Grand Theft Auto games. Grand Theft Auto III is seminal, and one of the most important games to date. GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas built upon this success, while GTA 4 took the series to the next level. And then GTA 5 took things further. To date, GTA 5 is the second best-selling game of all time, behind only Minecraft. And right now, GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games to ever exist.

Every GTA game since GTA III has been popular enough to warrant a remake, yet it's unlikely any will get a remake due to the success of GTA Online and the constant demand to release the next entry in the series. That said, while Rockstar Games is never going to remake the older GTA games, fans will and are.

Right on cue, popular YouTuber Fat Dino recently remade the game, or rather the opening cinematic of the game. Of course, the end product doesn't look like a new GTA or even a 2021 game, but it adds modern technology to GTA San Andreas -- like RTX -- to give players an idea of what a remake of GTA San Andreas could look like.

Only a couple of weeks old, the video below showing off the remake already has 1.5 million views, which of course is not only a testament to the quality of the remake, but the demand for a remake of the 2004 game.

