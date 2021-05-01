New PS5 Rumor Has Nostalgic PS2 Fans Very Excited

✖

According to a new rumor, one of the PS2's best games is coming to the PS5. The PS2 is the best-selling console of all time, partially because of its vast library of classics. For the PS2 specifically, 2005 was a great year. Most notably, Sony debuted God of War in 2005, a series that is not only still going to this day, but a series that has become vital to PlayStation's success. In 2005 we also got Resident Evil 4, Ninja Gaiden Black, Guitar Hero, Civilization IV, Forza Motorsport, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, GTA San Andreas, and many other great games.

What also released in 2005 was Shadow of the Colossus, which is widely considered not only one of the best PS2 games, but one of the greatest games of all time, and Fumito Ueda's best work to date. Since the PS2, the game has been remastered for the PS3 and remade for the PS4. And now it sounds like it's going to keep the streak going and come to PS5 in either remastered or remade form.

Over on Twitter, leaker Eclipse relays word that Shadow of the Colossus is coming to the PS5, though it sounds like it will be a port of the PS4 version rather than a remake.

Unfortunately, this is all that's revealed. In other words, there's no word of when this will happen or who will make the port, but you'd assume Bluepoint would do it.

For those that don't know: Shadow of the Colossus is an action-adventure game developed by Japan Studio and Team Ico that hit the PS2 back in 2005. Since then, it's remained a PlayStation exclusive, being ported to PS3 and remade for the PS4 in 2018 by Bluepoint Studios.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this rumor. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

