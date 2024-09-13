New GTA Online Content Removed Completely From the Game

Some new GTA Online content that Rockstar Games only recently added has been completely removed from the game, with no word if it will ever return in the future. In recent weeks, Rockstar Games has been slowly trimming GTA Online of various content in order "to improve matchmaking and make space for new GTA Online modes."

This seems to suggest the game's active player base is spread too thin across to many modes, which not sonly slows down matchmaking but prevents Rockstar Games from adding to the game with new modes, as it would only worsen the problem. So, as a result, Rockstar Games has been trimming the fat on the game, removing presumably the least-played modes.

To this end, last week it added the mode Hasta La Vista to GTA Online. Only a week later, the mode has been removed to make way for The Vespucci Job (Remix). It is currently unclear if the mode was added and then promptly removed because this will be the standard going forward, ultra limited-time modes, or because nobody was playing it so it met the axe sooner rather than later.

For those unfamiliar with the mode, Hasta La Vista is an adversary mode that debuted back on March 10, 2015 as part of the Heists update. In it, players are put into two different teams. One of these teams is a team of cyclists, while the other is a team of truckers. The goal of the former is to reach the finish line in five real-life minutes. The goal of the latter is to stop them.

At the time of its release, the mode was fairly popular, but it looks like it may not be as popular almost a decade later. If it was, surely it would have been left in the game in favor of a different mode being removed. Whatever the case, this is just speculation, as Rockstar Games has not commented on the matter in any specific capacity. If it does though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more GTA Online coverage -- including all of the latest GTA Online news, all of the latest GTA Online rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA Online deals -- click here.