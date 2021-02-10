GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist Proves Demand for More Single-Player Content

✖

GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist was the biggest update ever for the online Grand Theft Auto game, and it also gave players the unique opportunity to engage with the content as a single-player experience. As it turns out, plenty of players wanted to do just that and chose to forego having teammates in favor of going it solo. Take-Two Interactive CEO Straus Zelnick said as much in the company’s recent earnings call where it was revealed that over half of the players who tried the Cayo Perico content did so by themselves.

Zelnick’s comments about the GTA Online content and how players engaged with it were shared in Take-Two Interactive’s most recent earnings call. Recounting some of the successes of the Cayo Perico Heist that took players to a new part of the map for the first time, Zelnick commented that players could put together a team of four players if they wanted to, but in many instances, they apparently chose to take part in the content as solo players.

“Notably, more than 50% of those playing The Cayo Perico Heist are engaging with this as a new single player experience,” Zelnick said about the way players engaged with the Cayo Perico Heist in an earnings call transcript shared by Seeking Alpha. “Cayo Perico Heist also introduces an array of exciting new weapons and vehicles, a new virtual nightclub and social space for players to get together and experience the world's best DJs plus a host of updates across the entire world.”

Specifics weren’t given on whether those player exclusively played through the Cayo Perico content as single-players alone without ever putting together a team, but the more likely answer is that individuals did both. Still, over half the players who participated in the Cayo Perico update chose to take on the heist by themselves at least once, a stat which shows that there’s still more fervent demand for single-player content even in an online-focused game.

If you’ve been following along with all the rumors about Grand Theft Auto VI – and there are plenty of them to follow – it should be no surprise that players want more single-player content like this. There’s a portion of the community that laments GTA Online’s continued updates and would trade those for a new Grand Theft Auto game, and “GTA VI” or some related phrase trends pretty much any time there’s a remotely reasonable rumor about the game.

No such Grand Theft Auto game has been announced yet, so for now, players will have to keep creating their own single-player experiences in GTA Online.