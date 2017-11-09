Unleash Your Inner Batman In GTA Online With Tons Of New Content

The team over at Rockstar are celebrating four years of GTA Online and it wouldn’t be much of a party if the players themselves couldn’t attend. To celebrate, players of the popular online game have loads of new content to look forward to including their very own Batmobile! There are a few more surprises in store but players will want to make sure to log into their accounts during a specific time to have an additional $400,000 dropped into their Maze Bank account.

The new Vigilante vehicle is fully weaponised and ready to kick a whole lot of ass. It comes with state of the art rocket propulsion technology as well as heavily railed machine guns mounted to the front. The Vigilante is also upgradeable for missile installation too! Long story short … nobody is going to mess with you and your sweet, sweet justice.

“Get a taste of the Vigilante’s automotive prowess in the haunting new Transform Race, Inferno. Soar through a hellish landscape in the Ultralight, transform into the Beast and leap through a burning wilderness, then rip through the streets in the Vigilante – and earn double payouts as all Transform Races continue to serve up Double GTA$ and RP through October 30th.”

New Adversary Mode: Condemned

“There’s a dead man walking in Los Santos, and it could easily be you. Just in time for Halloween, the nightmarish Adversary Mode Condemned marks one unlucky player for imminent death: when the timer runs out, they’re worm food. Their only hope is to pass the bad news onto somebody else, and the only way to do that is by sending them on a short trip to a shallow grave. Last man standing wins.”

And just in case the Halloween mode and sweet new Batmobile weren’t enough to garner interest, there are also more log-in rewards and discounts to take advantage of as well during the four year celebration!

Even More Rewards To Cash-In On

As per Rockstar:

To celebrate four years of Southern San Andreas mayhem, we’re offering up a few treats to any and all players who log in to GTA Online at any point through November 6th. Anyone who plays during the period will receive a GTA$400,000 award that will be deposited in their Maze Bank account between November 6th and 13th.

For costumed crazies roaming the streets in preparation for Halloween, not only are Halloween Masks and Facepaint you know and love returning to Los Santos at a 25% discount, but we’re slashing 25% off the Fränken Stange, the Lurcher and the demonic LCC Sanctus, all returning as well. On top of these ghoulish tricks and treats, all players will also be gifted a trio of classic in-game horror film t-shirts for logging in: the Cheerleader Massacre 3 T-Shirt, the Vinewood Zombie T-Shirt, and the Knife After Dark T-Shirt.

And as part of the four year GTA Online celebration, there is also an outrageous selection of items on discount this weekend – everything from properties like Hangars, Biker Clubhouses, Bunkers and Vehicle Warehouses – to select Super cars, motorcycles like the Shotaro (remember to play Deadline to unlock this bike!), Special Vehicles and Weaponized Vehicles, are on sale through October 30th.

Properties

All Hangars – 30% off

All Bunkers – 30% off

All Biker Clubhouses – 30% off

All Vehicle Warehouses – 30% off

Special and Weaponized Vehicles

Weaponized Tampa (both prices) – 30% off

Half-Track (both prices) – 30% off

Ramp Buggy (both prices) – 30% off

Phantom Wedge (both prices) – 30% off

Ruiner 2000 (both prices) – 30% off

Cars, Motocycles, and Aircrafts

Vapid Retinue – 30% off

Hijack Ruston – 30% off

Pegassi Infernus Classic – 30% off

Pegassi Vortex – 30% off

Nagasaki Shotaro – 30% off

Declasse Tornado Rat Rod – 30% off

Ocelot Penetrator – 30% off

Banshee 900R upgrade – 30% off

V-65 Molotok (both prices) – 30% off

Make sure to log in between November 6th through the 13th to get special in-game loot and cash in on the festivities! Condemned and the Vigilante are both available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.