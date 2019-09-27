GTA Online Is Giving Every Player $1 Million for Free

Rockstar Games is feeling generous, so it’s giving away free money to GTA Online players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Not real money, GTA Online money. But, is there really any difference? In fact, to the right person, GTA Online money is probably worth more than real money. So, why is Rockstar Games rolling out the wheelboroughs of cash? To celebrate the sixth anniversary of GTA Online. Starting today, a bonus $1 million of in-game currency is awaiting every single GTA Online player. As you may know, $1 million isn’t as much as you’d think it would be in the game, but it’s a pretty hefty pile of cash. That said, the offer is only available until October 2, so make sure to sign into the game before then. It’s also important to note the money won’t be deposited until October 8, via the Maze Bank.

Meanwhile, the new Survival Series is now live, which features seven new maps plus nine classic locations, with double rewards on all Survival Modes. Further, players will be able to score 2X of in-game money and RP across all Mobile Operations Missions, with Mobile Operations Centers discounted at 40 percent off at Warstock Cache & Carry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hunker down and test your mettle in seven new Survival challenges,” reads an official pitch. “Fend off a Ballas attack on Grove Street, battle Avon Hertz’s armed goons and heavily armed Juggernauts in the Nuclear Bunker, and much more. For quick access, jump into the Survival Series, featuring all seven new maps plus nine classic locations.”

The new SURVIVAL SERIES in GTA Online Fend off a Ballas attack on Grove Street, battle heavily armed Juggernauts in the Nuclear Bunker, and much more Play and get Double GTA$ & RP on all SURVIVAL modes including the 7 brand new maps: https://t.co/iTRHUrXv4O pic.twitter.com/uB3Jfgs3Bt — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 26, 2019

For more details on the all of the above content and offers — plus more — click here. Meanwhile, for more news, media, and information on GTA Online, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the free online experience by clicking right here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the new content update.