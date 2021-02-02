✖

Did Rockstar Games just subtly tease the GTA 6 reveal date via GTA Online. Well, right now, some Grand Theft Auto fans think that's exactly what Rockstar just did, though, like most GTA theories, there's some serious stretching involved. On January 28, Rockstar released a new GTA Online update, and in the official Rockstar Newswire post for the update, there's an advertisement for an in-game vehicle. On the surface level, there's nothing interesting here, but GTA fans couldn't help but notice the "V" and "I" that stick out and create "VI," which is six in roman numerals.

Of course, this by itself is a major stretch, but it's not the only stretch. The speculation continues by noting that when you combine the T, I, and R, it creates the numbers "7" and "11." As a result, some Grand Theft Auto fans think this could be a hint at a reveal date, or even a release date, of either November 7 or September 11.

Again, this seems like a major stretch, and it is, but as the theorists point out, the specific font used by Rockstar Games does lend credence to the "tease" being of the deliberate variety.

That said, there are some issues with the theory. For one, it can't be a release date tease, because November 7 is a Sunday and September 11 is a Saturday. Games don't release on weekends. And typically, games aren't revealed during weekends either, but it's possible, given how Rockstar Games went about revealing RDR2. It could tease a reveal on the weekend, before making the reveal during the week. If this is the case, it would have to be on November 7, because September 11 would certainly be an inappropriate time to tease a new game.

(Photo: Rockstar Games)

As always, take everything here with a massive grain of salt. We are in deep speculative territory at the moment, and it's hard to imagine this changing with an official comment from Rockstar Games. However, if it does provide a comment, salient or not, we will be sure to update the story. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things GTA 6 -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here.