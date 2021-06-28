GTA Online Servers Are Down for Some Players

✖

GTA Online's servers have been experiencing a high number of outages around the globe today. Although it's not clear what the problem at the center of this issue might be, it has led to a number of Grand Theft Auto V players filing tickets to help alleviate the problem. As of this writing, Rockstar Games hasn't provided a comment on the situation, although it is surely looking into the issue.

Starting around 12:30pm EST today, a high number of GTA Online players began reporting that they weren't able to connect to the game's servers any longer. The majority of these complaints that were filed had players stating that they couldn't connect to GTA Online whatsoever. Others also said that they couldn't even connect to Social Club, which is a supporting online feature seen in Grand Theft Auto V. The outages also happened both in the United States and in the UK, meaning that this is something that clearly was troubling players around the globe.

The good news here is that as time has gone on, the number of reported outages seems to have dipped quite a bit. This may indicate that the GTA Online serves are now much more stable and are quickly getting players back into the action. Occasionally, we will see brief outages like this quickly come and go for one reason or another. That just happens to be the nature of online gaming at times.

Hopefully, as time moves on, these frequent server outages with GTA Online will start to become nonexistent. This is especially true with the next-gen iteration of GTA V, which is slated to come to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in November of this year. However, with how many people are constantly playing GTA Online, it's nearly impossible for the game to not have issues like this every now and again.

Are you someone that experienced trouble with GTA Online's servers today? And if so, what platform were you playing on that experienced the outage?