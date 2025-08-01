GTA Online Reportedly Adding Age Verification Checks Ahead of GTA 6

Rockstar Games is reportedly adding age checks to GTA Online ahead of GTA 6, which will lock certain content behind this step. The report comes the way of prominent Rockstar Games insider and dataminer, Tez2, who completes the report with the specific code revealing that Rockstar has been working on this new initiative. That said, while Rockstar Games has been clearly working on this behind the scenes, it has not communicated any of this via any official channel. Now that it’s leaking out though, this could very well change, and change quickly.

The new report comes the way of a new post on social media platform X. Using the social media website, Tez2 specifically relays that Rockstar Games is planning to implement “age assurance checks.” As a result, GTA Online users may need to verify their age to access certain features and content, with said features being locked or restricted if the age verification is not completed or insufficient.

“Rockstar is planning to implement age assurance checks in the near future, rolling them out by region,” writes the Rockstar Games insider and dataminer. “You may need to verify your age to access GTA Online, or certain features, like phone messages, text chat, Snapmatic, may be restricted until you verify your age.”

As you can see, Tez2 claims this will be rolled out by region, which leaves the door open for this to be limited to specific parts of the world, at least at first. For now though, this is merely speculation as it is unclear.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, nor anyone associated with either has commented on this new leak. Typically, neither comment on reports, rumors, leaks, and speculation, however, given the serious implications here, it is very possible this usually steadfast position of “no comment” will budge. Until then though, be sure to take this with a grain of salt.

Given the mature content of GTA, this could be problematic for both GTA players and Rockstar Games. On one hand, some GTA players will be locked out of content, while others will be forced to participate in an identification process they may not want to participate in. And this will certainly impact the game’s reach, and the future reach of GTA 6.

