GTA Online Gets Halloween Update, Here's What's New

Halloween has come to Grand Theft Auto Online with the arrival of this week’s latest update that adds a new set of themed modes for players to earn extra rewards from. The update added the Halloween Bunker Series for a limited time along with Halloween-themed versions of a few different Adversary Modes. Players can also get not one but two different free cosmetics just for playing, and after you’re done earning double and triple the rewards from different activities, you can take advantage of some discounts to get more themed gear for your seasonal look.

Starting with the Halloween modes, players will want to take advantage of the Halloween Bunker Series to get triple the rewards they’d normally get. These Slasher maps are redone versions of the bunker, silo, and The Diamond, and for a limited time, they’re giving out three times the GTA$ and RP for all who participate. While they aren’t giving out triple the rewards, the Adversary Modes still shouldn’t be ignored since they’re giving out twice the normal earnings in the Beast vs. Slasher, Come Out to Play, Condemned, Lost vs. Damned, Slasher, and Slashers game modes. Freemode Events are also giving out triple the rewards from now until October 28th even if they’re not as Halloween-themed as the other modes.

If nothing else, it’d be smart to hop onto GTA Online at least once between now and October 28th to get two free rewards. The Orange Dot Tech Mask and the Lemon Sports Tracksuit are the two items being given away and will get your characters in the Halloween spirit while not costing you anything in the process. After you get your free rewards, pop into the Diamond Casino & Resort for a free Lucky Wheel spin so that you can potentially win this week’s grand prize, the Annis S80RR vehicle.

As is the case every week, this latest GTA Online update has a couple of different discounts for players to look into if they need anything. Some of those are Halloween-themed while others may just be some items or properties you’ve looked into buying anyway. You can find all those discounts listed below.

GTA Online Halloween Update Discounts

Nightclub Properties – 40% off

Nightclub Upgrades and Modifications – 30% off

RC Tank – 40% off

Albany Lurcher – 30% off

Chariot Romero Hearse – 30% off

Pegassi Reaper – 30% off

LCC Sanctus – 30% off

GTA Online’s Halloween update is now live across all platforms.