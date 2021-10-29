GTA Online’s New Update Adds Halloween Bunker Series, Triple Rewards, and More

Halloween is just around the corner, and GTA Online fans can celebrate with plenty of themed content over the next few days! The Halloween Bunker Series features a trio of Slasher maps where players will have to contend with killers in exchange for triple rewards. In addition, players can snag 2X GTA$ and RP for participating in Halloween-themed activities, including the Come Out to Play and Condemned modes, as well as Alien Survivals and select Slasher maps. Business Battles also feature double rewards, and players that win the Event Cargo will receive both the Orange Skull Emissive Mask and the Street Crimes Red Gangs Tee.

Rockstar’s Tweet announcing the Halloween event can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1453723513672519686

In addition to these modes, players will find peyote plants have returned in the game, and they’re showing up in backyards and near the Tataviam Mountains. The drugs are supposed to have psychoactive properties, and if they are consumed while the player is in passive mode, the character will hallucinate, pass out, and wake up as an animal! If that trip sounds like a bit too much, players can end it at their choosing, at which point they’ll end up at the hospital.

For those that haven’t purchased the Camhedz arcade cabinet in the game, it will only be available through November 3rd, so players might want to act quickly. The on-rails shooter won’t go anywhere once the sale ends, so retro game fans can still enjoy it after that date.

Playing GTA Online this week will result in players receiving the Shark Camo Livery for the Pegassi Toreador, giving the vehicle a very cool design inspired by the animal. Players looking for something creepy to drive around might also want to give The Lucky Wheel a spin at the Diamond Casino & Resort. This week, the grand prize is the Albany Lurcher. The hearse has been given The Ripper Livery, which adds some blood-splattered graphics, alongside menacing eyes and teeth.

GTA Online is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this week's GTA Online update? Do you plan on checking out the Halloween festivities?