GTA Online Is Selling $150,000 Champagne

Ever since the launch of the After Hours update for the game rolled out this week, Grand Theft Auto Online players have been partying it up. However, there’s one specific item that tests just how baller you want to be with your nightlife. And here we thought Cristal was expensive.

Per this report from PC Gamer, a member of their group made a stop into one of the bars within the game and ordered up a bottle of the Bleuter’d Champagne Diamond. But, um, take a look at the price it’s going for.

Yep, you’re not seeing things. A bottle of Bleuter’d goes for $150,000 in GTA$. That’s actually more expensive than most of the cars that you’ll find in the game. For that price, it better pop its own cork and taste like rainbows, honestly.

And if you don’t believe that stat, check out the image the PC Gamer staff took below. As you can see, the car models below actually cost less than a bottle of Bleuter’d. That’s a bit on the ridiculous side. But we know that some of you like to live large or not at all, soooo…

For those of you that weren’t aware, the new After Hours update for the game definitely caters to those who may remember The Ballad of Gay Tony expansion from Grand Theft Auto IV. We say this because he actually shows up over the course of the game. We’re not sure if he’s the one that’s charging such a high price for the Bleuter’d in the bars, but the PC Gamer report suggests you can also pick it up (for much cheaper) at places like 24/7, Limited Service and Rob’s Liquid stores. If you’re lucky, you might also be able to find crates of them in either the Further Adventures In Finance or Felony updates.

Normally if you order drinks in high end places, you just have to pay a few thousand for champagne service. $150,000 may be asking a bit much. Still, for those of you rolling in the millions wanting to see what the high life is all about, this is way less expensive than the real thing. And who knows, Bleuter’d might actually taste decent.

You can find out for yourself in Grand Theft Auto Online, which is available as part of Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to PC Gamer for the details!)