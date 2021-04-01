GTA Online Is Giving Players a Big GTA$ Bonus

✖

Grand Theft Auto Online got another weekly update this week with the latest release focused on all kinds of stunts and other adrenaline-fueled activities. Included as part of that update is a helpful GTA$ bonus available to all players that’ll award them GTA$500,000 just for pulling off a stunt during the time while the promotion is live. You’ve a full week to fulfil the requirements, so it should be an easy enough task for anyone who wants some free money.

Given that the entire update is focused around stunts, it makes sense that the requirement for the GTA$500,000 bonus is pulling off stunts. To earn your in-game money, all you have to do is successfully complete five different Stunt Jumps throughout the map and you’ll have the money deposited into your account within the next two weeks.

GTA Online celebrates the adrenaline junkies with bonuses for completing Stunt Jumps, tripled paydays on Drop Zone and more: https://t.co/tCE53IgBM3 pic.twitter.com/pMTeLvv1cX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 1, 2021

“Whether it’s on two wheels or four, completing any 5 Stunt Jumps across the map this week will land you a GTA$500,000 bonus in your Maze Bank account by April 14th,” Rockstar Games said about the easy GTA Online bonus.

Outside of that GTA$ bonus, players will also get more rewards on things like the game’s Parachute Jobs and by playing the Drop Zone mode. Drop Zone matches are giving out triple the normal GTA$ and RP rewards while Parachute Jobs are giving out double the rewards. Biker Sell Missions, Work, and Challenges are also giving out double the rewards. Some various parachute items are also free for the week for players to make sure they’ve got what they need for their various stunts and jobs.

“If you need a nudge out of the cargo bay door, keep in mind that all Parachutes, Parachute Bags and Parachute Smoke options are free for the next seven days,” the notes for the update said.

As is the case with pretty much every weekly update, this one also comes with some discounts for players to spend their newly earned GTA$ on. Those discounts include 40% off all garages with the same discount applied to hangers, add-ons, and modifications as well.

GTA Online’s latest update is now available across all platforms.