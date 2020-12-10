GTA Online: Rockstar Games Reveals How Much Money You Can Make in New Cayo Perico Heist

✖

The new GTA Online update is going live next week on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC alongside the brand new Cayo Perisco heist, the game's biggest heist yet, and one that will expand GTA 5's map with a new island. That said, ahead of the update, Rockstar Games has revealed just how much money players will be able to earn with the new heist. And unsurprisingly, the heist's payout is big.

Taking to Twitter, Tez2 pointed out that the recent trailer for the update features a screen that showcases the payout for the different parts of the heist. For example, the Madrazo Files are worth $1,100,000 alone. Meanwhile, Second Targets are worth $2,848,800. Combined, the payout for the heist is roughly four million.

Now, if you're doing the heist with other players, you will need to split this sum up. However, if you're doing it by yourself, you can earn a huge chunk of change, but of course, the trade-off is that this will likely be quite challenging. That said, this is also assuming these same figures will apply for solo runs, which hasn't been confirmed.

Madrazo Files - $1,100,000

Secondary Targets - $2,848,800

Max Pay around 4 million?#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/sTQmdyVFUU — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) December 9, 2020

For now, take these figures with a grain of salt given that they don't come from the update itself or a press release, but a trailer. That said, they've been floating around for a bit at this point, and Rockstar Games hasn't corrected them, so it may be safe to assume they are accurate, which makes sense given that they come from an official trailer for the update.

GTA Online is available and playable, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and even PS3 and Xbox 360.