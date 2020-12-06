GTA Fan Recreates Protagonists With Next-Gen Graphics

✖

It will likely be some time before an entirely new Grand Theft Auto built from the ground-up releases on next-gen consoles, but Hossein Diba might have given fans their closest taste to what that game might look like! The artist reimagined three popular characters from the franchise, as they might appear on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X: Carl Johnson (GTA: San Andreas), Tommy Vercetti (GTA Vice City), and Niko Bellic (GTA IV). The results are much more impressive than they initially appeared, adding a level of detail that would have been impossible on earlier hardware. If this is what GTA fans have to look forward to in this console generation, the future certainly seems bright!

The 3D models can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

Here is my take on #CarlJohnson from #GTASanAndreas. I tried to achieve a realistic look and at the same time make him look close to the original design. pic.twitter.com/pinHGu7P5I — Hossein Diba (@HosseinDibaArt) November 25, 2020

I remember #GTAViceCity came out when I was just a kid, I couldn't effort to have PS 2 so I used to go to game stations in our neighborhood and watch people playing it for hours. This is what I imagine #Tommyvercetti would look like if the game was for this era, hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/ieHAf2irm5 — Hossein Diba (@HosseinDibaArt) November 18, 2020

Here is my take on #NikoBellic from #GTAIV. It was the first GTA game that was released for PS 3 and seeing all those graphic and gameplay upgrades was really great! This is how I think Niko would look like with next gen graphics 💪 pic.twitter.com/mDgnwqj5UF — Hossein Diba (@HosseinDibaArt) December 4, 2020

Diba has a knack for creating 3D models, sharing a number of additional examples on his ArtStation page. The majority of these models are based on shows and films like The Simpsons and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but video game fans will be excited to know that he also has images from a Cyberpunk 2077 statue that he worked on, as well. Those looking forward to CD Projekt Red's upcoming game will definitely want to check it out right here.

As of this writing, Rockstar Games has yet to make an official announcement regarding Grand Theft Auto VI. Grand Theft Auto V will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X with upgrades meant to take advantage of the next-gen hardware, but that isn't quite as exciting as a new game truly built from the ground-up. For now, fans will have to settle for models such as these, and hope that Rockstar's next real game in the series delivers something nearly as impressive!

What do you think of Diba's GTA models? Are you looking forward to the next Grand Theft Auto game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!