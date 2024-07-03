GTA Online Players Discover Actual GTA 6 Reference In-Game

After last year’s reveal trailer took the world by storm, fans have been looking for any and every glimmer of new information about Grand Theft Auto 6. The next game in developer Rockstar Games’ long-running series is due out next year, so the team will have to start releasing new trailers and updates relatively soon. While Rockstar isn’t sharing much officially about Grand Theft Auto 6, one GTA Online fan discovered a fun Easter egg referencing the upcoming game. The new teaser was added alongside last week’s Bottom Dollar Summer Update, and fans were thrilled to see Rockstar referencing GTA 6 in GTA Online, even if it’s something minor.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 reference was first spotted by Reddit user DogWifDreads, who posted an image of the teaser to the game’s subreddit. They found a new piece of jewelry players can buy at the in-game shop Ponsonbys, which is an exact match to a piece of jewelry seen in the GTA 6 trailer. Everyone remembers the now-famous shot in the trailer of a bikini-clad girl at a poolside party on the deck of a high rise. DogWifDreads posted a side-by-side set of images, showing that the necklace in the trailer is the same one players can now buy in Ponsonbys.

Of course, this reference is relatively small potatoes in the grander scheme of things. However, Rockstar has now shown that it’s willing to add Grand Theft Auto 6-inspired content to GTA Online. With that in mind, players will be scrawling through every update, trying to find new references. That also means Rockstar might include cosmetics that hint toward GTA 6, though we won’t know what those are until the new game is out. Either way, this is an exciting time to be a Grand Theft Auto fan. The developers have proven to be willing to have some fun with the playerbase, which should make for an exciting pre-release period.

Grand Theft Auto 6 doesn’t have a firm release date yet. Recent financial reports have indicated that Rockstar is targeting a fall 2025 release date, but we don’t know anything more than that. That said, there hasn’t been a shortage of rumors and potential leaks since that first trailer dropped, so we’ll likely start to hear more about GTA 6 soon. GTA Online is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.