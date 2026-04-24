Baldur’s Gate 3 Is Getting a Surprise Prequel (And It’s Coming Out This Year)

It’s been nearly 3 years since fans first stepped into the world of Larian’s Game of the Year-winning Baldur’s Gate 3. The developer has since moved on to other projects, so a surprise anniversary update is pretty unlikely. But that doesn’t mean that fans (or Wizards of the Coast) are done with Baldur’s Gate 3. The game continues to get exciting new mods from fans, not to mention new official tie-in merch. Now, though, fans are finally getting treated to a new prequel story featuring one of the game’s most popular characters.

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Alas, no, Larian isn’t stepping back into the ring for a new game. They’re still hard at work on the next Divinity, instead. But if you love BG3‘s morally questionable vampire and know your way around the fantasy book scene, I’m here to deliver some amazing news. On April 24th, Polygon revealed that Random House Worlds and Wizards of the Coast are releasing a brand-new prequel novel starring none other than Astarion. It’s being penned by none other than beloved award-winning fantasy writer T. Kingfisher, and it’s set to release on September 29th of this year. While it’s not a new game, it’s the beginning of a series of planned tie-in books set in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Astarion Returns in Baldur’s Gate 3: Astarion Later This Year

Image courtesy of Random House Worlds

It’s no secret that Astarion is a top favorite among the lovable companions in Baldur’s Gate 3. So count me zero percent surprised that Wizards of the Coast and Random House Worlds came out swinging with this book as the headliner. Baldur’s Gate 3: Astarion is the first of four confirmed titles that draw from the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, with additional projects to be announced in 2027.

T. Kingfisher’s Baldur’s Gate 3: Astarion is a prequel novel, set before the events of the RPG. It will follow his life before the fated Mind Flayer incident, during his servitude to Cazador Szarr. Lest you worry about inaccurate lore, the senior writer from Baldur’s Gate 3, Stephen Rooney, consulted with T. Kingfisher to ensure the details of Astarion’s story were accurately represented. And now for the detail everyone probably didn’t know they were waiting for. The audiobook for this new Astarion novel will be narrated by none other than voice actor Neil Newbon himself, reprising the role yet again to the delight of fans everywhere.

Along with this exciting new official prequel novel, fans are getting 3 more confirmed bookish projects set in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 as part of this deal. On July 21st, Penguin Random House imprint Clarkson Potter will publish a notebook modeled after the game’s The Necromancy of Thay item. It will be followed by an official Baldur’s Gate 3 coloring book from Ten Speed Press, which is slated for August 11th.

Image courtesy of Ten Speed Press

Finally, and most excitingly for my fellow cookbook enthusiasts, Ten Speed Press is also releasing an official Baldur’s Gate 3 cookbook titled A Feast for a Tenday: The Official Baldur’s Gate Cookbook. That one arrives just in time for fall baking season with a November 3rd release date. Along with 65 recipes inspired by the game, the cookbook will feature new Baldur’s Gate 3 illustrations and photographs.

All 4 currently announced books are available for pre-order via the Random House website. Here’s hoping for new prequel novels for every core companion. This may not be the new video game news Baldur’s Gate fans were hoping for, but an officially sanctioned prequel is still a great way to spend more time with our favorite characters. Baldur’s Gate 3: Astarion will release on September 21st from Random House Worlds.

Are you excited to see a new story set in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!