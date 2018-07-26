Rumor: GTA Online Getting Second Red Dead Redemption 2 Challenge

If you’re an avid fan of Rockstar Games‘ Grand Theft Auto V, you may recall a particular challenge from late last year where you could wrangle yourself up a limited edition double action revolver from Red Dead Redemption 2. Well, if you missed out — or you just want more where that came from — there’s a good chance you could win something else pretty soon here.

Someone who’s done some digging in the recently released After Hours update for the game has managed to find potential details for a second Red Dead Redemption 2 challenge within the game, one that could make you a little dangerous when it comes to melee combat.

According to the files, the Stone Hatchet will be the next available weapon within the game, but you’ll have to go through a few things to get your hands on it.

According to VG/247, you’ll first need to complete five different bounties for Maude. Once that’s done, she’ll provide you with the location of the Stone Hatchet. But that’s not the end of it. Once you get it, you’ll need to perform 25 kills with it before it becomes available permanently. However, you’ll also score a GTA$ bonus for your trouble, though the amount hasn’t been revealed just yet.

The last challenge for the game gave you $250,000 in GTA$ so chances are the reward for the Stone Hatchet could be along the same lines.

Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed the new challenge just yet. However, considering the last one went so well for the community — and Red Dead Redemption 2 is releasing in just a few months — it wouldn’t surprise us if they announced it around the end of summer or beginning of fall to get players excited for the game. We’ll let you know once official details are confirmed for the game.

You can certainly practice up in Grand Theft Auto Online in the meantime. It’s currently available to play for free on PlayStation 4, from now through August 6. So download it and see what the game’s all about. Maybe that’ll even tempt you to pick up Grand Theft Auto V as it’s currently on sale for less than $20.

Grand Theft Auto V is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.