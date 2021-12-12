GTA Online: The Contract DLC New Look Revealed by Dr. Dre

In case you somehow missed it, Rockstar Games recently announced The Contract story for GTA Online featuring Grand Theft Auto V‘s Franklin… and also Dr. Dre. The additional content for GTA Online is set to release later this week on December 15th, and ahead of that, Dr. Dre himself has shared an extended look at one of the musical sequences in it.

In The Contract story, Franklin has started up a “celebrity solutions agency” called F. Clinton and Partner that becomes involved with Dr. Dre through various means. As it turns out, in the story, Dr. Dre lost on the way to Cayo Perico last year that includes unreleased music, and Franklin and his Los Santos crew get involved with trying to get it back. This, of course, means there is plenty of Dr. Dre’s music in The Contract. You can check out the new look at an extended sequence from GTA Online‘s The Contract for yourself below, courtesy of Dr. Dre’s official Instagram:

According to the initial announcement from Rockstar Games, The Contract will also add “an eclectic new radio station from some very special guest hosts, huge first-of-their-kind updates to existing radio stations including a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting line-up of artists, plus additional opportunities for agency work including choice hits for players willing to get their hands dirty, plus new weapons, vehicles, and much more.”

As noted above, The Contract is set to release in GTA Online later this week on December 15th. Grand Theft Auto Online itself, which is often referred to as simply GTA Online, is the online multiplayer component that was released alongside Grand Theft Auto V back in 2013. It continues to receive free updates that range in size and significance but maintains a large playerbase. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Grand Theft Auto Online right here.

How do you feel about GTA Online adding such a significant update featuring Dr. Dre? Does the new look at The Contract make you excited to check it out for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!