GTA Online ‘The Vespucci Job’ Adds Three New Vehicles, Discounts, and More

A new week, a new rollout of content for those still enjoying what Grand Theft Auto V has to offer online. Three new vehicles have made their way into the game, including a mini helicopter fully equipped with a machine gun and missile upgrades, because it’s Rockstar.

Here’s what’s new with the latest update, The Vespucci Job, according to an e-mail we received from the company:

“The battle between predator and prey is one of nature’s most stirring sights: wolf chases elk, lion chases antelope, fleet of police cruisers chase diminutive vintage car. Two teams take to the streets in The Vespucci Job: either you’re the lunatic on the run in the new Issi Classic, trying to hit every checkpoint in time – or you’re a squad car right behind and looking to blow a lot more than the doors off.

As the runner, look to take advantage of narrow alleyways and tight turns to shake the heat while they coordinate with each other to plot your demise. Play The Vespucci Job between now and April 23rd and earn Double GTA$ & RP.”

Three new vehicles:

“Succumb to your overwhelming desire to tear some fresh holes in the asphalt with the Vapid Flash GT Sports car. This highly customizable American-engineered hatchback is now available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport.”

“You’re no show-off. You’re just a slightly quirky, totally down-to-earth person looking for a way to tell everyone how slightly quirky and totally down-to-earth you are. If you’ve got nothing to prove to anyone, let them know with the Weeny Issi Classic, featured in The Vespucci Job Adversary Mode and now in stock at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

And one day, you’re going to find yourself in a position where you need to stage an amphibious landing in an agile miniature helicopter with optional Machine Gun and Missile upgrades. When that day arrives, you’ll be glad you picked up the Sea Sparrow chopper from Elitás Travel.”

Discounts:

Vehicle discounts:

Karin 190z – 25% off

Vapid Hustler – 25% off

Albany Hermes – 25% off

Phantom Wedge – 35% off

“Ammu-nation” discounts:

All melee weapons – 25% off

Body armor – 25% off

Explosives and Throwables – 25% off

Vehicle mod discounts:

Bullet Proof Tires – 25% off

Liveries – 25% off

Bumpers – 25% off

Resprays – 25% off

Skirts – 25% off

Spoilers – 25% off

Tire Smoke – 25% off

4/10 specials:

Weed business – 50% off

Weed business upgrades – 50% off

Weed sales – earn 50% more

Green tire smoke – 50% off

This week’s time trial, Mount Gordo, is also available now for those looking for something a little extra.