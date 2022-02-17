GTA Online Update Gives Players a Free Car

GTA Online’s weekly updates always give players a variety of discounts for different items, upgrades, and other resources, but they also occasionally give away the free item or two as well. That’s typically a piece of clothing, but sometimes – like in this week’s update – the thing players get is a bit more functional. Enter the Weeny Issi, the vehicle that’s being given away for free this week for whatever GTA Online players wants it.

The Weeny Issi vehicle isn’t new, but free is free. It’s mentioned several times throughout the post about this week’s GTA Online update with Rockstar focusing on it in a number of ways. First and foremost, if you want it, you’ll have to claim it this week from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those operating a Celebrity Solutions Agency have an all-access pass to the bleeding edge.



Outfit your Agency with a Vehicle Workshop to get access to Imani Tech upgrades like the Remote Control Unit and Missile Lock On Jammer, both discounted this week: https://t.co/TO3uQKwNVZ pic.twitter.com/rMJDDMBS9a — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 17, 2022

“All GTA Online players can redeem a free Weeny Issi this week via the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website,” the announcement about the free vehicle said. “There are also discounts on other Issi models, as well as a range of bigger, beefier vehicles.”

If you like what you see there after you’ve claimed the free vehicle, you can see if you want something a bit sportier by testing it out on the test track. The Issi Sport along with a couple of other cars are featured this week on the Test Track.

“Maybe you have your doubts if your personality will fit into an itsy-bitsy Issi Sport,” the overview of the update said. “No worries, visit the Test Track in the LS Car Meet to give the Weeny Issi Sport a test drive, or you can give the Truffade Nero and Dewbauchee Specter a try, if you feel like compensating for something else entirely.”

The Vespucci Job which features the Weeny Issi Classic is also giving out triple the rewards this week, so you’ll be able to take on that challenge for the next couple of days to cash in on the bonus. You’ll need that extra money to capitalize on the discounts available this week for different vehicular upgrades, too.

“Outfitting your Agency with a Vehicle Workshop — which is 30% off through February 23 — grants access to Imani Tech upgrades like the Remote Control Unit or the Missile Lock-On Jammer,” Rockstar said. “Both handy upgrades are 25% off this week and can be applied to select top-of-the-line vehicles released as part of The Contract.”

GTA Online’s latest weekly update is now available across all platforms.