‘GTA Online’ Update Offers Free Cash Bonus

Rockstar Games’ latest GTA Online update gives players free GTA$ just for playing the game during the promotional period.

Continuing the trend of weekly updates for the online Grand Theft Auto game, Rockstar Games announced a giveaway of $300,000 in-game currency along with a neon green bodysuit outfit. All players have to do is sign into the game to play between the time that the update’s gone live and October 15th and the money will be deposited into players’ accounts within the following week.

“Play GTA Online any time through October 15th to earn GTA$300,000 bonus cash and instantly unlock the Green Wireframe Bodysuit,” Rockstar Games’ announcement said. “All GTA$ gifts will be deposited into your Maze Bank account by October 22nd.”

Along with the free money giveaway, Rockstar Games’ weekly update also adds new vehicles to the Southern San Andreas Super Autos inventory. The three classic cars are joined by new liveries for three other cars that were already on the market.

Three classic rides hit the GTA Online Southern San Andreas Super Autos catalog this week: The Karin Futo, Bollokan Prairie and the Imponte Ruiner – all with brand new liveries//t.co/C3uwahMfwl pic.twitter.com/B1BiPU8qOI — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 9, 2018

“Three classic rides hit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos catalog this week in the Karin Futo, Bollokan Prairie and the Imponte Ruiner. And not only do all three have brand new liveries available, but so do the Maibatsu Penumbra, the Declasse Mamba and the Invetero Coquette Classic.”

For cars that were already in the game prior to the update, new discounts make six different vehicles more accessible until next week’s update. The Dinka Jester Classic, Ocelot Swinger, Vapid Dominator GTX, Overflod Autarch, and the Ocelot Pariah are all 30 percent off of their normal price while the Festival Bus is 25 percent off now that the update’s gone live. To house those cars, players can buy either Executive Garages or 10-Car Garages for 35 percent off.

The game’s relatively new nightclubs were also featured in the update with the bodysuit being a nightlife-themed outfit and discounts and bonuses awaiting those who own nightclubs. Nightclub add-ons and renovations area all 25 percent off throughout the update’s promotion to let people fix up their nightclubs the way that they want, and they can then earn back that money through a boost on nightclub income. All money earned through nightclubs is doubled until new promotions replace this one in the next update.

Rockstar Games’ GTA Online update is now live.