GTA Online Update Reworks a Game Mode

✖

Rockstar Games released another weekly GTA Online update on Thursday, and with that comes a reworked game mode: The Vespucci Job. This game mode that puts a spin on The Italian Job typically focuses on the Issi Classic as players are tasked with pulling off an exemplary display of driving by navigating to certain checkpoints while avoiding opposing players, and in this "Remix" version of it, it'll feature a similar setup. However, the Issi Classic is no longer the only option for the Runners while the opposing Interceptors have a similarly expanded array of options to choose from that aren't limited only to ground vehicles.

This new version of the classic game mode headlined this week's update from Rockstar. Officially titled "The Vespucci Job (Remix)," this game mode is live now in GTA Online for those who want to take it for a spin.

"The core concept of The Vespucci Job (Remix) remains unchanged from its predecessor — a Runner collects checkpoints while a team of Interceptors tries to take them down by any means necessary," Rockstar's post about the latest weekly update and its game mode said. "In these new adaptations, the diminutive Issi Classic is replaced with a variety of iconic vehicles – including classic sports cars, motorcycles, and customized muscle cars — while the Interceptors give chase in police squad cars, armored muscle cars, and attack helis to try and thwart their escape."

Introducing: The Vespucci Job (Remix)



A new high-octane vehicular pursuit across seven maps inspired by Vinewood blockbusters and dishing out 2X GTA$ and RP to all players this week: https://t.co/52dpnFBVUw pic.twitter.com/YewIZEWg9r — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 26, 2022

Naturally, Rockstar is also incentivizing players to try out this game mode by giving them some bonus rewards for doing so. Those who play The Vespucci Job (Remix) from now until the next week will get twice the GTA$ and RP which isn't quite as attractive an option as the triple or quadruple rewards sometimes advertised, but it's a welcome reward if you were already going to try it out anyway.

If you tire of that mode, MC Challenges, VIP/CEO Work, Bunker Series, Truck Off, and Mobile Operations are also paying out double the rewards for the next week, so you've got plenty to keep you busy from now until the time when the next GTA Online update drops.