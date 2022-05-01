GTA: San Andreas Leaving Xbox Game Pass This Month

It seems Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition will be leaving Xbox Game Pass in the near future. According to @Wario64, that departure will take place “in the next two weeks,” though a specific date was not provided. Unfortunately, GTA: San Andreas is not offered as a separate purchase, so those that wish to continue playing the game will have to buy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition also seems to be leaving PlayStation Plus tomorrow, so news of San Andreas‘ departure does not come as a total surprise.

The Tweet from @Wario64 can be found embedded below.

While Game Pass subscribers are often disappointed when games depart the service, it seems that few are shedding tears over the “loss” of San Andreas. While the original game is quite beloved, fans have not been happy with any of the games that appeared in GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The remasters were panned by players last year, as they launched with numerous bugs and performance issues. Rockstar Games has since apologized for the state of that release, and there have been some updates and bug fixes since then. However, it seems that the damage has been done, and perception of the collection remains quite poor.

Thankfully, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have plenty of other options to enjoy! The service has found a significant number of fans over the last few years, thanks to its diverse library of games. While San Andreas is leaving this month, subscribers will have plenty of new additions to check out over the coming weeks. Bugsnax was added to the service just a few days ago, while Trek to Yomi, EiyudenChronicle: Rising, and Pac-Man Museum+ are all currently slated to arrive in May. That doesn’t give Grand Theft Auto fans much to celebrate, but given the mixed reception to San Andreas – Definitive Edition, it seems the loss isn’t one that’s going to disappoint too many players!

