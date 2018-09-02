New GTA San Andreas Mod Makes It Look Like A Modern Day Game

If there’s one thing we can all agree on in this world, it’s that Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is unequivocally the best GTA game to date. We can agree on that, right? Right.

Okay, that established, a modder by the name of “Makarus” has released the final version of their GTA San Andreas graphic mod that makes the game, somehow, even better.

Dubbed SA_DirectX 2.0, the mod takes the outdated graphics of the game and updates them drastically and to the point that it virtually looks like a new release. Okay, maybe it doesn’t look hot out of a 2018 oven, but it’s pretty close.

But don’t just take my word on it, check this bad boy out (combined with the Insanity Retexture mod):

That game you see there, that’s from 2004. I don’t know if you remember, but games looked pretty bad in 2004. And GTA San Andreas was no exception, even if it looked better than most at the time. But with this new mod, you couldn’t tell that the game is over 14 years old.

The only downside of this graphical overhaul is bad pop-in, but that’s due to the engine being stretched beyond the normal limits, not bad mod work.

Anyway, if you’re on PC and are interested in checking out this classic, then you will want to do it with this mod (which can be found here).

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is available for mobile devices, PS3, PS2, Xbox, Xbox 360, PC, and on PS4 (as a PS2 remake) and Xbox One (via backward compatibility). You can read more about the game, below:

“Five years ago Carl Johnson escaped from the pressures of life in Los Santos, San Andreas… a city tearing itself apart with gang trouble, drugs and corruption. Where filmstars and millionaires do their best to avoid the dealers and gangbangers.

“Now, it’s the early 90s. Carl’s got to go home. His mother has been murdered, his family has fallen apart and his childhood friends are all heading towards disaster.

“On his return to the neighborhood, a couple of corrupt cops frame him for homicide. CJ is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets.”

