Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition PC Requirements Revealed

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is set to release on November 11th for basically all modern video game platforms, though the mobile versions won’t release until 2022. On PC, however, it will be exclusive to the Rockstar Games Launcher, and while that itself might be disappointing for some, at least the PC requirements mean that most folks should be able to install and play it without any problems.

Perhaps most notably, the entire trilogy of games — Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — will seemingly take up a grand total of 45GB. That’s a relatively small installation considering the size that modern video games can balloon to on occasion. You can learn more about the upcoming PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition over on the Rockstar Games Launcher store page.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Minimum PC Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K/AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB/AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Disk: 45GB

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Recommended PC Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-2700K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB/AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Disk: 45GB

As noted above, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher on November 11th for $59.99. It will also release on iOS and Android in the first half of 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Grand Theft Auto franchise right here.

What do you make of Rockstar Games' PC requirements for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definition Edition? Are you looking forward to seeing what sort of upgrades the new edition of the classic video games will include?

