GTA V Players Are Still Discovering Impressive Details About the Game

Grand Theft Auto V may be over six years old, but it’s still one of the most played and one of the best selling games each year, mostly thanks to GTA Online, which continues to make boatloads on boatloads of money for Rockstar Games. That said, it’s also one of the most impressive games of all-time, and when it released in 2013, it set a bar for open-world games. So, perhaps it should come as no surprise that so many years later, PS4, Xbox One, and PC players are still discovering new and impressive details about the game.

The latest discovery is that the game has realistic light pollution. This means that when you’re in Los Santos, where light pollution is extreme, you see less stars. However, the further you get away from Los Santos, the more stars become viewable given the drop in light pollution. At the end of the day, this isn’t a big feature or something that even changes the game’s quality, but it goes to show the incredible detail Rockstar Games dumps into its titles. Further, you know a game is pretty special when players are discovering new things about it six years later.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has realistic light pollution, you can see the sky better in the hills than in the city. (via https://t.co/5uxSljZd9D) pic.twitter.com/BU9HeK5pKv — GTA News 🐧 RockstarINTEL.com (@GTAonlineNews) December 18, 2019

Grand Theft Auto V is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and last-gen consoles.

“When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other,’ reads an official pitch of the game.