GTA: Vice City Trends Following Remaster Rumors
Over the last few days, rumors have been buzzing about remakes of GTA 3, GTA: San Andreas, and GTA: Vice City. At this time, Rockstar Games has not made any kind of official announcement, but a lot of Grand Theft Auto fans are clearly excited about the prospect! While remakes of all three games would be welcomed by fans, it seems that one game is preferred over the rest: Vice City. Fans have taken to social media following the rumor, making it more than clear that they would love to see the '80s set adventure get a remake or remaster over any other GTA game!
Vice City is a favorite for a lot of players.
Vice City is the best of the 3D trilogy— Bernard Schouster 🏳️🌈 (@realBSchouster) August 8, 2021
Come on, Rockstar!
@RockstarGames REMASTER VICE CITY STORIES OR PUT IT ON CONSOLE PLEASEEEE— i cant think of a name (@kirbysebastian1) August 5, 2021
Some were hoping there might have been an announcement today...
Vice City is trending causing me to feverishly scroll through if there was an announcement by @RockstarGames. Easily my favorite #gta #gaminglife #gaming_news #gtaroleplay #GrandTheftAutoV #gamingchair #vicecity— Joe Moyenne (@Avg_Joes_2cents) August 8, 2021
...but we aren't there yet!
How dare these people get me excited with Vice City as a trending topic when there’s no news to speak of.— Annaivy (@annaivym) August 8, 2021
The game is an all-time favorite for a lot of people.
Idk why Vice City is trending but that is one of my ALL TIME fav games— YA BOY MATTHEW (@DongJohnson) August 8, 2021
Vice City might be most deserving of a remaster.
Vice City > San Andreas— Stuart Walter (@MidAirQueenan) August 8, 2021
The people have spoken.
shut up, Vice City is better pic.twitter.com/PiJftOScRD— Xen (@Proto_Xen) August 8, 2021
Some wouldn't mind seeing remasters for all of them, though!
I won't mind Grand Theft Auto Vice City, San Andreas, GTA III, GTA IV remasters. pic.twitter.com/qKMPVFSVDc— Michael Williams (@Biggydawg315) August 8, 2021