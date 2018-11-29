‘Guacamelee! 2’ Dated For Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, New DLC On the Way

Earlier this year, Drinkbox Studios' Guacamelee! 2 made a delightful impact on the PlayStation 4 and Steam front, bringing stylish Metroidvania action to the forefront, with all the destructive chicken and Luchador action that you could ever hope for. And now it's dishing out more pain on additional consoles, with some new downloadable content on the side!

Today, the team announced that the game will be making its way to Nintendo Switch very soon, set to arrive on December 10. Meanwhile, the Xbox One version is set to arrive shortly thereafter, striking with a vengeance sometime in January.

For those of you that bought the previously released Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition for Switch, you'll score a huge discount on the sequel, with 30 percent off. Otherwise, you can pre-order the game now and save ten percent, which is still a pretty good savings.

On top of that, some new DLC is being made available for the game, with the first pack available today for PlayStation 4 and Steam. Titled Three Enemigos, the pack goes for $2.99 and features three new playable characters, including El Muneco, Uay Pek and Jaguar Javier. They add new unique attributes that make them just as much fun to play as the not-so-traditional Luchadors!

Another pack, titled Proving Grounds, will be coming out sometime in December, going for $3.99. The pack features a number of challenges -- fifteen in all -- that you can take on all your own or with friends. By completing these, you'll unlock new secret characters, such as Flame Face, Chamoya and Coscorrona, amongst others.

This DLC will also be made available for the Switch and Xbox One versions of the game in time for their respective launches, so Guacamelee! fans will be able to get the complete experience right off the bat.

I reviewed Guacamelee! 2 back in August and found it to be a refreshing, and sometimes hilarious, take on the Metroidvania genre, and one fans shouldn't miss. "Drinkbox's Guacamelee! 2 serves as an ideal sequel, not really changing what made the first game work so well, but adding just enough to make it worth its weight in Mexican gold. The gameplay is divine and still feels rock solid; the presentation is colorful and filled with passion and personality; and the level of challenge is just about right, save for certain areas. Having some amigos join in for co-op fun can't be beat either; and there's a lot of game here, especially with a higher difficulty setting."

So, yeah, don't miss it this time around. Andale!