Guardians of the Galaxy Developer Reportedly Cancels New Game

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy developer Eidos Montreal has reportedly canceled a new game. Eidos Montreal is one of the industry's best developers as they routinely provide rich gameplay experiences and combine them with high-quality writing to create some truly fantastic games. The developer is responsible for the beloved RPG series, Deus Ex, which has been on hiatus for quite some time now. Following the developer's work on that series, it shifted to adapt Guardians of the Galaxy as part of Marvel's recent initiative to get AAA teams on some of its biggest properties. Although the game wasn't a commercial success, it was a hit with critics and fans, many of whom praised it for its stylish gameplay, hilarious dialogue, and emotional story.

However, it sounds like Eidos has no plans to make a sequel and is even canceling/scaling back some projects. As reported by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, Eidos has canceled a game that was being compared to a Stranger Things-esque "kids on bikes" project. It's unclear what that would've looked like beyond that very general description, but Eidos has other things in the cards. The rumored Deus Ex continuation is in the very early stages and a new IP is also in the works. The new IP has reportedly been "rescoped", but it's unclear what impact that will have on the project Eidos is also being tasked with co-developing Xbox games such as Fable. It's unknown how involved Eidos is on these Xbox projects.

Eidos Montreal, which remains intact, canceled the Stranger Things-inspired "kids on bikes" game that was rumored recently. They're now working on:

1) A new IP (recently rescoped)

2) A new Deus Ex (very very early)

3) co-dev partnerships with Xbox including Fable — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 1, 2022

As of right now, it looks like Eidos is very busy, despite taking one thing off of its plate. It seems unlikely that a new Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is coming anytime soon, if ever. While this may be a bummer for fans, at least Marvel Games isn't giving up. Marvel and EA recently signed a three game deal starting with an Iron Man game and Insomniac is hard at work on a Spider-Man sequel and Wolverine game.

What do you think of what Eidos is working on right now? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.