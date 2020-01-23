Dark Horse’s Complete Art of Guild Wars Looks Gorgeous

Dark Horse and ArenaNet have teamed up to produce The Complete Art of Guild Wars: ArenaNet 20th Anniversary Edition, a hardcover art book that contains a wild variety of art from the Guild Wars franchise, including concept art, production materials, and more. And as with many video game art books, developer commentary is included. It looks, as many video game art books do, gorgeous, and Dark Horse has provided ComicBook.com with a preview of several pages from the upcoming release!

This isn’t the first art book for the Guild Wars games, but it’s certainly looking to be the most expansive. Various odds and ends from the multiple iterations of both Guild Wars and Guild Wars 2 seem to be included in the full color, 208-page tome, with two specific points of development highlighted in the pages provided to us by Dark Horse.

While the art book is liable to be of particular interest to fans of the franchise, it looks to be full of lovely art regardless. So, if you’re hesitant on picking it up simply because you’re not familiar with the property, but you’re a big fan of video game art, you likely won’t miss out by not knowing the name or references for every little thing. Will fans get more out of the art book? Almost certainly, but that’s true for any franchise out there.

Here’s how Dark Horse describes the upcoming art book:

“Explore the living history of Tyria through an expansive collection of never-before-seen concept art, production material, and creator commentary from Guild Wars and Guild Wars 2 that offers exclusive insight into an ever-changing world inhabited by millions of players! The continuing growth of the Guild Wars franchise is detailed by the ArenaNet artists themselves in a volume that commemorates the studios twentieth anniversary.”

The Complete Art of Guild Wars: ArenaNet 20th Anniversary Edition is set to release on April 1st, with an MSRP of $39.99. You can pre-order the art book on Amazon now.

Keep reading to check out the preview pages from The Complete Art of Guild Wars: ArenaNet 20th Anniversary Edition!

Guild Wars Nightfall

Guild Wars: Eye of the North

Guild Wars: Eye of the North