Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 Update Incoming, Get the Details Now

A new updated for Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2 is set for release on March 1st, and ahead of the update, developer Arc System Works has released all of the information for players to review. The update isn’t an especially exciting one, so don’t get charged up for new characters or costumes. This one’s primarily for maintenance, though it does fix up a few things that players have brought up as major problems since the last update.

The patch comes in two (technically three) parts:

Videos by ComicBook.com

For PS4 owners of Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 Owners (Patch Version 1.07) and players who own Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator on the PS4 as well as the Upgrade DLC known as “Rev 2 Upgrade Pack” (Patch Version 1.12): Combos and Missions – In addition to balance changes, some problem content has been revised.

Training – Fixed a bug that unnaturally listed the names for some skills when using the Combo Recipe display function.

Fishing (Overall) – Fixed a bug that has occurred since the previous update where non-held items were sometimes not obtained even after catching more than 10 fish.

Online (Overall) – Improved the delay value variation processing in network battles. For Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator for PlayStation 3 Upgrade DLC “Rev 2 Upgrade Pack” owners (Version 1.11 patch): Battles (Overall) – Fixed a bug where Zato-1’s injury expression was not properly displayed.

Story – Fixed a bug that has occurred since the previous update where the direction of Chapter 1 became unnatural.

The updates clean the game up to a standard applicable to Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2 arcade machines, and once the patch is applied, players are likely to find smoother game play and better quality than ever before. The update is officially known as the “Game Balance Re-Finement Update,” and it lives up to its name by delivering quality game play and the caliber of graphics that players know and love from the arcade version.

As for PC owners, it looks like there’s nothing to worry about just yet when it comes to anticipating long-loading updates. The company has asked that PC players stay tuned for news on what’s coming soon.

Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2 is available now for the PC, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4.

Hat tip, Gematsu.