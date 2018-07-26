H1Z1: Battle Royale Gets Official Release Date On PlayStation 4

Since its release on Open Beta a few weeks back, Daybreak’s H1Z1 has gathered a pretty impressive audience on PlayStation 4. But it’s soon going to expand, where even more players can join the Battle Royale fray.

In a new PlayStation Blog entry, the publisher has announced that the game will be leaving Open Beta next month, with an official release date of August 7. It’ll keep its free-to-play structure but will be introducing a number of items to commemorate its launch including new weapons, a new vehicle and a variety of customization bundles.

“We’re excited to bring two new weapons to H1Z1: the explosive RPG and deadly SOCOM semi-automatic sniper rifle. The RPG has particular utility against vehicles, while the SOCOM slots in between the Scout Rifle and M40 Sniper Rifle (now a one-shot kill to the head, even with a helmet) to add another tactical layer to long-range gunfights. These two new weapons fulfill specific combat roles our community has been asking for, and we can’t wait for players to get their hands on them,” said Terence Yee, producer for H1Z1. “Also shaking up gameplay is a new vehicle: the ARV. This powerful personnel carrier fits a whole fives squad, and includes a hatch for your best marksman to pop out the top!”

For those of you wondering about the Battle Pass option for the game, here are the details. “Battle Pass Season 1 will be available at launch with three reward lines (free, premium and PS Plus) and 30 rewards tiers. Players can unlock tiers by earning XP through gameplay or through in-game purchases. Battle Pass Season 1 premium line will be $5.49, and all PS Plus members will receive the PS Plus line for free!”

Yee also filled us in on the bundles that should be on hand for launch. “We’re also introducing two new bundles to the game: The Viper Starter bundle and Hardline Deluxe bundle. Players can get the kung-fu inspired Viper Starter bundle for $4.99 or Hardline Deluxe bundle for $34.99.”

With so many players already running wild in the game, there should be no shortage of competition when H1Z1 Battle Royale launches in just a few days. We’ll have to see just how much bigger the game’s community gets with its official launch.

H1Z1 is also available for PC.