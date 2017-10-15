H1Z1: King of the Kill Undergoes Some Changes, Including Its Name

H1Z1: King of the Kill is revamping a little bit as the team behind the title gears up for the horror game to leave Steam’s Early Access program. Previously, H1Z1: Just Survive recently received a name change to simply ‘Just Survive’, so it’s not all that surprising that King of the Kill should do the same. From this point on, it is simply: H1Z1.

Regarding the upcoming changes in preparation for the upcoming H1Z1 Invitational, the team over at Daybreak took to their site to talk about the upcoming UI changes as well as a few other visual updates coming to the title in the name of “simplification” – hence, the simpler name. Here’s what they had to say about the upcoming tweaks:

“Once you’re in a match, you might see that elements of the UI still look like they used to – we’re currently working towards making sure those align with the new style, and will let you know once those changes are also on Test. For those practicing for the Invitational or Challengers Qualifiers, don’t worry; we left everything in-game the same for competitive consistency. Nothing has changed beyond the UI, logos, and artwork.

So why the change…again? Throughout development we’ve continued to define the vision for H1Z1, which is competitive at its core with fast-paced and action-packed combat. Over the past year, the game has grown by leaps and bounds in terms of both player base and development, so we thought it was time to evolve the game’s look to something that better represented the spirit of H1Z1 and the level of quality we aspire to. H1Z1 is also the name that our players connect with most, so it was just natural evolution for us to transition back. We’re also working to ensure that H1Z1 can be enjoyed by players around the world, and having the word ‘Kill’ in the name of the game can be limiting with some global audiences.

To answer the question many will have: does this mean you’ll be exiting Early Access soon? These updates definitely take us a step closer, but we still have to polish up the core gameplay (with your feedback) before we’re ready for a full launch.”

H1Z1 is now available for $9.99 for Early Access on Steam.

