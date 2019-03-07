H1Z1 Changes Its Name Again, ‘ZI Battle Royale’

The H1Z1 game has undergone a few name changes in the past with tweaks to what the online title has to offer since it was technically the IP that put Battle Royale on the map in a big way for others to follow. In an effort to capitalize on that, the game has gotten a new season and a new developer alongside a brand new name change: Z1 Battle Royale.

General Manager Anthony Castoro took to the game’s Steam listing to talk about the new season and what sort of changes players can expect. “Today’s patch is huge, not just because it contains tons of content, or that it’s the start of the first new Season since early November, or even that the game now has a new name,” mentioned Castoro in a recent post. “It’s also huge because it represents the first big delivery on the promise that the new NantG team made when it took over development last September: Bring back the game that so many of you fell in love with in the classic “King of the Kill” era around Preseason 3 at the end of 2016 and in early 2017.”

As the new company adjusted to their new role and the developmental progress continues its transitory experience, the studio is ready to show off what they’ve been working so hard on. One of those changes that’s easy to see is the rebranding:

“The first thing you see when you launch a game is the loading screens and the front end user interface. It is a massive point of nostalgia for players and we knew we had to get it in for this patch. Upon loading up after updating you will find a very new yet very familiar interface awaiting you. Our UI Programmer recreated the front end UI, menu system, kill feed, and players remain sections of the interface while giving it a bit of an update to accommodate new game systems that you will find out more about further down in the patch notes.

“Another change you will notice is that the rebrand has occurred, and going forward the game has been renamed to Z1 Battle Royale on all platforms. Twitch, Steam, Twitter, and in game.

Along with the rebrand we have brought our new website and forums online. We will be using the forums as a place for players to hangout, discuss the game, conduct polls, and collect feedback from the community as a whole on the current state of the game, future updates, and test server patches.”

The new season also hosts a ton of mechanical changes as well! To learn more, check out the full official patch notes right here.

Thoughts on the rebranding efforts? Does this make you more likely to play the online game? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

