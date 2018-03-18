H1Z1 Surpasses 10 Million Players

According to SteamSpy, battle-royale game H1Z1 has surpassed 10 million players on PC via Steam.

It’s important to note that 10 million players doesn’t mean 10 million copies sold, because of the pirating scene that plagues PC gaming. However, 10 million players is still an impressive achievement for the California-based developer Daybreak.

The only thing that perhaps lessens the milestone is the fact that the game notably went free-to-play a few weeks ago, which likely skewed its numbers. However, given the limited time it has been free-to-play, the number is probably not too artificially high, at least not drastically.

SteamSpy further reveals that a healthy total of 2,258,261 players have launched up H1Z1 in the last two weeks, while the game’s peak concurrent players yesterday was a more humble 27,611.

The juxtaposition of players over the last two weeks versus the peak concurrent players yesterday is likely the result of the game’s release on February 28th, and then the announcement not long after that the game was going free-to-play. The release combined with the free-to-play announcement surely brought a lot of curious players back to the once ultra popular battle-royale game, but it seems not many stayed and engaged.

As you may know, the release of H1Z1 — which was previously known as Just Survive, and then H1Z1: King of the Hill — has been a long time coming. One of the pioneers of the battle-royale genre, H1Z1 first released back in Steam Early Access three years ago. One of the most popular games in the world for awhile, it slowly resided in popularity. And now in the genre it helped popularize, it is greatly overshadowed by the likes of Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Since its launch, H1Z1 has pumped out new updates, and most notably added a new game mode called Auto Royale, which has distinguished it within the battle-royale sub-genre, and perhaps provided a much needed injection of life and promise into the game.

H1Z1 is available on PC. It is also said to be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, when it will hit consoles, hasn’t been divulged. For more information on the game, check out its official website.