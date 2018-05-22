H1Z1’s PS4 Open Beta Now Live, Server Issues Being Investigated

The open beta for the PlayStation 4 version of Daybreak Games’ H1Z1 is now live for all players.

Bringing another battle royale game to the PS4, H1Z1 players who experienced the game on the PC in the past will notice some differences in this console version. According to Daybreak Games, the PS4 version has been redesigned with new features and more weapons among other changes.

“H1Z1 has been redesigned specifically for PlayStation 4 players, with a larger weapon arsenal – six new weapons – and fully reworked UI among the new features,” a release from Daybreak Games said. “Matches are fast and frantic. The encroaching ring of toxic gas moves quickly while the new weapon progression system keeps players engaged with frequent, increasingly lucrative airdrops.”

The game is free-to-play on the PS4, but players also have the option to pick up some optional bundle packs that include crate items and other loot.

H1Z1 went through several rounds of testing during the previous week where various game modes and features were tested a little at a time. Different game modes were available every day throughout the week until the servers were closed down days ago in preparation for the open beta launch.

Not long after the game launched a few hours ago, it became apparent that there were some issues that were affecting the game’s servers. Heavy load times were encountered earlier today with both the H1Z1 and Daybreak Games Twitter accounts providing updates on the status of the games. As recently as the past hour at the time this is written, the game is still experiencing server issues that are impacting all H1Z1 games.

[PS4 Open Beta] ⚠️ We are continuing to work to resolve issues due to heavy load, including long connection times and issues some players are having seeing their purchased items. We appreciate your patience and will post updates as we have them! — H1Z1 (@H1Z1) May 22, 2018

[NOTICE] Our team is currently investigating server issues that are impacting all games – we appreciate your patience as we work to resolve them! — Daybreak Games (@DaybreakGames) May 22, 2018

The devs added that they’ll provide more updates as soon as more progress is made on the servers issues. H1Z1’s open beta on the PS4 is now live though, so you can try to log in and play some battle royale games for free right now.