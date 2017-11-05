.Hack//G.U. RPG Trilogy Remaster Now Available On Steam

For those that loved the PlayStation 2 action RPG .hack//G.U. series, there’s great news! All three games, including a fourth installment called Reconnection, are all available now for PC players on Steam!

Rebirth

Reminisce

Redemption

Bonus fourth chapter: Reconnection

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of the above installments are remastered and completely restored for 1080p and 60fps playing pleasure. This is a great chance for fans of the JRPG series to get back into the immersive story, or for those that never had a chance to try out the originals. The entire remastered series is available for $49.99 on Steam.

According to the game’s official listing:

Log back into the .hack//G.U. trilogy and return to “The World,” as Haseo tracks down Tri-Edge in .hack//G.U. Last Recode, now with enhanced graphics, improved gameplay, and brand new modes!

This collection includes all 3 original .hack//G.U. titles, Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption, all fully restored and remastered. As well as an all new exclusive 4th Volume: .hack//G.U. Reconnection.

• 15 years of .hack – Celebrate the 15th anniversary of the beloved global cross media franchise that first released in 2002

• Fully restored – Graphically enhanced gameplay and cut scenes now in 1080p and 60fps

• Improved system features – Enhanced battle balance and game pacing to provide an optimal experience for new and old fans alike.

To dive back into the fictional MMO set in the .hack//G.U. series, check it out on Steam here to see just how the ‘Very Positive’ rating was earned.