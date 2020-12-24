Hades Developer Shares 12-Hour Yule Log Animation

Hades developer Supergiant Games has a lovely little present for anyone and everyone that wants to partake in the form of a 12-hour animated loop of a crackling yule log from the House of Hades. The yule log video, which is quite good and warm and cozy, was shared as part of a longer missive thanking everyone for the support this year. And, after all, the changing of the seasons of a big deal when it comes to the Underworld.

"Looking ahead, we're excited to be able to stick together as a team, and keep making games," Supergiant Games stated. "While it's too early to say what's next for us as yet, we're really looking forward to figuring it out. For now, from all of us, we wish you a safe, restful, cozy, happy holiday season, and all the best in the coming year."

Season's Greetings from Supergiant!🎄❄️ The turning of the seasons is a big occasion in the Underworld. We hope you have a safe, restful, happy holiday. We're very grateful for all your support this year. Further thoughts + well-wishes on our web site: https://t.co/tiKPwnVxZ7 pic.twitter.com/QTFT4ETdET — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) December 23, 2020

Here's how Supergiant Games describes Hades in its store listings, if you are somehow not already aware:

"As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you'll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt."

Hades is currently available on Nintendo Switch and PC. The Supergiant Games title originally released in Early Access back at the end of 2018 before finally releasing in full earlier this year. Players take on the role of Zagreus, Prince of the Underworld, as he attempts to free himself from his father's domain. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

