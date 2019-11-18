Rumor: New Half-Life Game Announcement Imminent

If a new rumor is to be believed, Valve is about to announce a new video game in the Half-Life franchise for the first time in years and years. Even more wild than that fact, which is far out there itself, this new Half-Life video game is rumored to be called Half-Life: Alyx, and it’s a virtual reality game.

A transcript of a conversation supposedly between Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards host that’s previously done videos in conjunction with Valve, Valve’s Robin Walker, and a third, unidentified party has been circulating online with all this information within it. The transcript states the VR game’s name, offers a March 2020 release date, and more. You can check out a version of it making the rounds right here.

But how accurate is this? Well, it supposedly traces back to the same person that leaked Valve’s Dota Underlords ahead of time. It would appear that said leaker only has their hands on the text of a video, which could either be a red flag that this is fake — or simply a byproduct of things like subtitle transcriptions being more widely available than other more significant odds and ends.

Adding fuel to this fire is the fact that the 21st anniversary of the original Half-Life ‘s release date is tomorrow, November 19th. If there ever were a time to announce such a thing, it’d be then. And Valve’s VR kit, the Index, currently lacks a significant flagship title, which this would fill if real.

Half-Life: Alyx is rumored to be announced tomorrow, November 19th. Given the information out there, it sounds like there will be a trailer and possibly an interview video with Geoff Keighley. It’ll then be on display again at The Game Awards in December. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Half-Life franchise right here.