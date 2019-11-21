Half-Life: Alyx Is Free for Valve Index Owners

Half-Life: Alyx isn’t out yet and won’t be until March 2020, but anyone who owns a Valve Index headset already has a copy reserved in their libraries. The continuation of the Half-Life series can only be played with a virtual reality headset with several options available to Steam users to make sure they can play if they already own a headset. Only one of those devices is owned and created by Valve though, and if you’ve got one, you’ve got Half-Life: Alyx.

Valve revealed its new Half-Life game on Thursday and showed off a first look at the VR title and how it’ll look to play Half-Life: Alyx from a new perspective. It’s Steam page reminds would-be players that you’ll need a VR headset to play the game at all, and a page for the game on the Half-Life site offers more information about the VR setups that’ll be compatible with it.

It’s through that page seen here that Half-Life fans were told they’d get the game for free when it releases so long as they own a Valve Index.

“There’s no need to enter a key or purchase the game,” the Half-Life page said towards those who own a Valve Index. “It’ll appear in your Steam Library upon release, ready to play.”

It apparently doesn’t matter when you got the headset either. Whether you’ve already got one after they were initially announced or you’re encouraged to get one now that the game has been revealed, you’ll have Half-Life: Alyx for free. Even if you only have the Valve Index controllers, you’ll also get the game when it releases.

VR was built for the kind of gameplay that sits at the heart of Half-Life, and Half-Life: Alyx was built from the ground up for VR. You’ll be able to play it on any SteamVR compatible system. Learn more about our VR compatibility and play styles: https://t.co/n1Ow10wBL8 pic.twitter.com/3K3dPMpnn7 — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 21, 2019

If you take the VR plunge before 2019 ends, you’ll get exclusive in-game content. The bonuses including gun skins and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive content is listed below.

Valve Index Exclusive Content

Explore environments from Half-Life: Alyx in your SteamVR Home space

Alternate gun skins to embellish Alyx’s arsenal

Special Half-Life: Alyx-themed content for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Judging from the reactions to Half-Life: Alyx’s reveal, it looks like people are already planning on getting a Valve Index or another headset like the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift to play the game.

Half-Life: Alyx releases on Steam as a VR game in March 2020.