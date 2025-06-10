Halo PS5 Release Is “Very Soon”, Claims Dataminer

A new Halo release is apparently coming very soon to PS5, but no one is sure what Halo game it actually is. The Halo series is arguably Xbox’s most important franchise as Master Chief as served as the face of the company for nearly 25 years. However, Halo’s overall quality has dwindled in recent years. After Bungie left the series behind in 2010 with Halo: Reach, 343 Industries took over and it has been a bit rocky ever since. Even with generally good games like Halo Infinite, things like live-service updates, progression, and more nitty gritty things were botched and hurt the reception of the game.

With all of that said, there are rumblings that a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved is releasing next year and could begin to turn things around for the franchise. On top of that, it’s expected that a brand new game in the series is also in the works, but is likely still many years away from releasing. In the meantime, Xbox is also changing its entire strategy. Xbox has begun releasing games on PlayStation and that includes some of its tentpole IP such as Forza and Gears of War. It has been long rumored that Halo would go to PS5 as part of this strategy, but nothing has been confirmed yet. When this does happen, many suspect it will mean everything is fair game for multiplatform releases.

A Halo dataminer known as gruntdotapi claims that they have discovered information that indicates a Halo game is being released on PS5 “very soon”. However, the user claims that the data they have suggests that it’s not Halo Infinite or Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which is a bit puzzling.

🚨 I honestly didn't expect to come across this today… But I can now OFFICIALLY CONFIRM:



A Halo game is coming (very soon) to #PlayStation. As of now, there's no sign of a version for the #NintendoSwitch (2).



It could be Halo Wars, but that would probably ruffle some feathers. It wouldn’t make sense to release Halo 5, which isn’t in the collection, since that would be directly in the middle of the franchise and would be confusing for PlayStation players. gruntdotapi notes that the data they found exists on the retail API, which suggests that Microsoft is preparing to set the game live for wishlisting or pre-orders in the backend.

It’s entirely possible that this all amounts to nothing or it could mean Halo is coming to PS5 sometime within the next few months. Based on the last few ports, Xbox seems to want to announce and release these things on PS5 pretty quickly. Given Gears of War is coming in August, it’s possible that this Halo release for PS5 will come sometime in July or September so there’s no direct overlap. Either way, we’ll just have to wait and see.