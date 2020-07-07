Halo 3 from The Master Chief Collection Gets a PC Release Date

Halo 3 is coming to the PC platform on July 14th as part of The Master Chief Collection, Microsoft announced on Tuesday. It’ll join numerous other games that comprise the ultimate collection of Halo titles like a remastered version of the original game’s campaign, Halo 4, and others. The game’s been tested for the PC recently and has features optimized for that platform, and its PC release on July 14th will mark the first time that the game has left consoles to be playable elsewhere. It’ll be available through The Master Chief Collection through both the Microsoft Store and Steam.

Microsoft and 343 Industries announced the release date for Halo 3 through the trailer above that showed a dramatic narration welcoming Halo 3 to the collection.

“Halo 3 comes to PC as the next instalment in Halo: The Master Chief Collection,” Microsoft’s listing for the new release read. “Now optimized for PC, witness the Master Chief’s return to finish the fight between the Covenant, the Flood and the entire Human race in this dramatic, pulse-pounding conclusion of the original Halo trilogy.”

Finish the fight. Halo 3 arrives on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on July 14! https://t.co/y5NHDT1fa6 pic.twitter.com/94QIyvHY9r — Halo (@Halo) July 7, 2020

If you haven’t been keeping up with the development of Halo 3 for the PC platform, the latest development update for The Master Chief Collection will bring you up to speed. 343 Industries announced in May that it’d open testing for Halo 3 for the PC to the community and responded in kind by addressing feedback and areas that needed to be improved. As of June 30th when the developers shared the latest update on Halo 3 flight tests, 343 Industries said the game was “shaping up solidly on PC” and addressed some of the bugs that’d been fixed during the tests.

The rest of the development update highlighted different areas of Halo 3 that’d been improved over the course of the tests for those who are interested in seeing more of that. If you’d rather just play the game and see what the final product looks like, you can look forward to doing so on July 14th.

Just over a week after that, we’ll see Microsoft host its big Xbox event which will show us our best look yet at a new Halo project. Halo Infinite is Microsoft’s biggest first-party game that we know of right now, and with the Xbox event scheduled to take place on July 23rd, we can expect to see more on that soon enough.

