Halo 3 Player Beats Game on Legendary Difficulty With Guitar Hero Controller

For some gamers, finishing a game under the criteria established by the developer just isn’t enough of a challenge. That could mean finishing Pokemon Sword and Shield using only Wooloo, or even finishing Halo 3 on Legendary difficulty exclusively using a Guitar Hero controller. Reddit user ATwerkinYoshi pulled off that latter accomplishment, providing video proof of the impressive feat. According to ATwerkinYoshi, it took him nearly a month to finish the game this way.

This isn’t the first time ATwerkinYoshi has used an unusual peripheral to finish a game. The user’s YouTube page shows a number of other videos showing him beating games such as Sekiro with the Guitar Hero controller, Nier with a Dance Pad from Dance Dance Revolution and even defeating the boss Bongo Bongo from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time using only a pair of bongos from Donkey Konga.

Originally released on Xbox 360 in 2007, Halo 3 gave gamers an extra incentive for finishing the game on Legendary difficulty: a brief teaser introducing the setting for Halo 4. Since Halo 4 has been out since 2012, that particular incentive means a bit less now than it once did, particularly since the Legendary difficulty is the most challenging difficulty in the game (and that’s not even taking into account the rather obtuse Guitar Hero controller).

There’s something really impressive about these sorts of gaming accomplishments. While these goals might seem arbitrary, one might make a similar argument about the records held by the likes of Billy Mitchell or Steve Wiebe. The technology might be a bit more advanced, but it seems evocative of the way players would record their high scores and submit them to record keepers like Twin Galaxies. For many, gaming is all about finding the next great challenge, and there’s something really appealing about seeing someone clear these types of hurdles. For some, getting to the end credits of a game is more than enough, but for others, that’s just the beginning of the challenge. There’s no correct way to play; for each and every player, there’s a way to make the experience unique and special to them.

