Halo 3, ODST, 4, and More Finally Hit Xbox One Backward Compatibility Today

Huge news today for Xbox fans! The shooter franchise that made the Xbox what it is finally slams into the Xbox One backward compatible library starting today! That’s right: We’re talking Halo, baby! Larry Hryb, AKA Xbox Live’s Major Nelson, just revealed on Twitter that Halo 3, Halo 3 ODST, Halo 4, and Halo: CE Anniversary are all coming to Xbox One backward compatibility today. For a full list of Xbox One Backward Compatible titles, click here.

Halo 3, Halo 3 ODST Campaign Ed., Halo 4 & Halo: CE Anniversary (disc only) are coming to Xbox One Back Compat today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/sGigwAwWpI — Larry Hryb 👶🏼 (@majornelson) September 21, 2017

You know what this means, don’t you?! It’s time for a Halo 3 night my dudes and dudettes! Xbox Live is still supporting Halo 3 despite its being a decade old, and now that fans can play on the Xbox One, the online community is going to light up again. No doubt there was still an Xbox 360 remnant who were still playing the game online whenever they could find other players via matchmaking, but those party slots are about to become hot real estate!

These Halo games are just the latest in a monstrous run of fantastic Xbox titles joining the Xbox One backward compatible library. We’ve actually compiled every single game you can play via backward compatibility in one place, and we’ve just updated our list with these Halo games. You can find the full list right here. Be sure to bookmark it and return often to see what else Microsoft has been adding. You never know when your favorite games will show up!

Remember that you’ll actually need to own these games in order to access them. If you still have the disc laying around, you’ll need to insert it into your Xbox One in order to trigger the download from the Xbox Games store, otherwise, you’ll have to purchase the game again.