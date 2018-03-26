Halo 6 Might Feature VR Support

While Halo 6 has yet to be announced, or confirmed to even exist, there’s no doubt developer 343 Industries and Microsoft will return to one of the most iconic series in the latter’s portfolio. The question is, when, and what will the sixth mainline entry in the series look like?

Both of these questions remain unanswered, however, a new job listing perhaps sheds light on the nature of the next entry.

A job listing featured by the studio on LinkedIn for a Creative Director (which is no longer taking applications) reveals that 343 industries is aiming to deliver “a new VR experience in the Halo universe.”

The listing reads:

“343 Industries is looking for a Creative Director to join us in delivering an all new VR experience in the Halo universe. Halo is known for its epic sci-fi worlds, its transmedia storytelling, and its heroic gameplay – VR brings the potential for a new level of immersion in our universe.”

Help shape the creative vision and design of a VR experience in the Halo universe

Work closely with an external development partner and internal team leads to direct the tone and timber of the project with an eye towards compelling character development, innovative narrative progression, and engaging interactions/gameplay in VR

The listing doesn’t provide further clarity on whether we are talking a full-fledged VR game, or just one that has VR support. Further, it’s unclear if the listing is for Halo 6. It’s possible it could be for another Halo game entirely — a standalone VR experience even — but the chances that 343 Industries is working on two Halo games simultaneously seems unlikely.

The listing not only sheds the first (potential) noteworthy information on Halo 6, but also provides the first instance of Microsoft exploring VR in a significant manner. Whilst the Xbox One doesn’t support VR, the supped-up version of it, the Xbox One X, does, however, it’s remained unutilized.

As always, proceed with a grain of salt and caution. However, this job listing does seem to provide substantial evidence that the world of Halo and VR will be coming together soon. But the same at the top applies again: when and in what fashion?

Halo 6 has yet to be announced, but will presumably be for Xbox One and PC. If a reveal is coming this year, expect it to be at E3 2018 this June.

Thanks, Gaming Bolt.