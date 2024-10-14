Halo Remake Is Reportedly Real and Releasing Sooner Than You Think

According to a new report, not only is a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved in the works, but apparently it is releasing sooner than you think. It has been 23 years since Bungie released the first Halo game, which served as a launch game for the original Xbox. During the Xbox 360 era, the game was then remastered as Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, which is playable on modern Xbox consoles not just via backward compatibility, but The Master Chief Collection.

In an era where modern Halo continues to lose relevance, it would make sense Xbox would be interested in going backwards to a time when Halo was a dominant series in the gaming industry.

To this end, back in June, an initial report broke that a remaster of Halo: Combat Evolved was in the works. Word at the time was that the project was in the early days of development, and that Xbox was considering making it not just for modern Xbox consoles, but PlayStation hardware as well.

Fast-forward a few months, and we have a new report that offers news information that seems to contradict this original report a little bit. The new tidbit comes from a well-known Xbox insider, Nick Baker.

Where the previous report called the project a remaster of the first Halo game, this new report calls it a remake. Meanwhile, where the first reported warned that it was in early development, Baker says “it is not as far away as you’d think.”

Unfortunately, Baker does not elaborate on either of these points, which don’t inherently contradict the first report about the project, but do seem to at face value. Whatever the case, like the initial report about the project, take this new one with a grain of salt. While Baker has proven reliable and reputable in the past, he is also sometimes wrong, which is true of just about everyone who deals in rumors. Sometimes it is because the intel is faulty, but other times it is because plans change over time. In other words, something could be accurate at one point, but made inaccurate in the future.

At the moment of publishing, Xbox nor Halo Studios has commented on this new rumor. We don’t suspect this to change, for a variety of reasons, but if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly.