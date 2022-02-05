Halo Infinite Bots Are About to Get Tougher

Following the release of a Halo Infinite update this week that improved the game’s Big Team Battle situation, developer 343 Industries shared another post on the forums that talked about what’s coming next. Part of the plans include an increased difficulty level for the game’s bots that fill in the roles of actual players after the human combatants leave a match early. These bots will soon be bumped up to the “ODST” difficulty level which won’t mean they’ll be winning a match for you but should at least lessen the likelihood of a game being a total stomp if one or two of your teammates leaves early.

The bot situation was addressed in this post on the Halo Waypoint forums. With the way the system currently works, players who leave matches are backfilled with a bot that’s set at the “Marine” difficulty level. Players have lamented in the past that having too many – or sometimes just one – bots on a team can swing the tide of battle in a negative way and have occasionally asked for bots to be removed or at least made to be more difficult. The latter is happening next week, 343 Industries said.

“Next week, the Bot backfill difficulty will be increased from Marine to ODST,” 343 Industries’ senior community manager John Junyszek said in the forum post. “This means that when a player leaves and gets replaced by a Bot, that Bot will now be at the ODST skill level. We hope these ODST Bots can help your team out when they drop feet first into your matches.”

On the topic of the Big Team Battle update released previously, Junyszek also said that the mode has seen improvements so far following the release of the update. In addition to those improvements, two changes for the mode itself were also included in the update with those changes seen below:

Big Team Battle Changes

When searching with a party, all members of your lobby will be marked appropriately as members of your Fireteam in the match. We know it’s not ideal to end up in a different squad lineup, but for now, even if a player from your party doesn’t show up in your intro camera lineup, they’ll still appear as part of your fireteam throughout the duration of the match.

Tank Beats Everything. We’ve updated the Pelican vehicle deliveries to drop tanks (M808 Scorpions & Wraiths) earlier, and more often in matches.

Halo Infinite’s bot update should be released at some point next week.