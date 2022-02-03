Halo Infinite February 3 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Halo Infinite update is live on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. According to the official Halo Twitter account, the update most prominently comes with “improvements to Big Team Battle matchmaking,” which is true. And that’s about all it has. Not only are the changes and improvements minimal, but they are entirely limited to multiplayer. There’s nothing for campaign players in the new update.

Many assumed the next update to the game would be somewhat major considring it hasn’t had any update since January 19, and before that, December 15, but these assumptions have not materialized. The bright side of this is the update is only — roughly — 1.1 GB, which means it should be a quick and painless download.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the update’s official and complete patch notes as they are provided by developer 343 Industries:

PATCH NOTES

Multiplayer

Matchmaking service improvements for Big Team Battle (BTB). Players should find full matches quicker and more consistently.

Scorpion Tanks and Wraiths will appear more frequently on BTB maps.

Fireteam members in BTB matches will have the selected Fireteam Marker color, but may still start the match in different areas of the map.

Join in progress rules updated to avoid matchmaking into games which are nearly complete.

Changes to Oddball in both Ranked and Arena Multiplayer playlists: If the score is tied when a round’s timer runs out, one minute is added back to the timer. If the score is tied at the end of the additional minute, then the round will be declared a tie. The match will end if two separate rounds end in a tie and the victory will go to the team with more rounds won.

Halo Championship Series (HCS) variant of Free-For-All Slayer added to the Custom Game modes list.

In Custom Games, changes to Free-For-All Slayer, FFA Oddball, Neutral Flag and Tactical Slayer game options update correctly.

Halo Infinite is available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, and it’s also available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For more coverage on the popular sci-fi first-person shooter, click here.